Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Taking on cross-town rival
Georgiev will get the home start Monday versus the Islanders, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Georgiev has sat out the last three games, as the Rangers tested out rookie Igor Shesterkin in net. Shersterkin won both of his starts, but the Rangers will go back to Georgiev, who has made five starts over the last month and posted a 1-4-0 record and .870 save percentage. However, it's a favorable matchup versus the cross-town rival, as the Islanders have posted 2.77 goals per game this year -- 21st in the league.
