Georgiev will patrol the crease in Wednesday's home game against the Lightning.

Georgiev has been pretty solid in the month of February, compiling a 4-1-0 record while posting a 2.78 GAA and .923 save percentage in five appearances. The Bulgarian back stop will look to keep rolling and secure up his 11th win of the season in a brutal home matchup with a seemingly unstoppable Tampa Bay team that's won nine consecutive games.