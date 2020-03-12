Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Tending twine in Colorado
Georgiev will patrol the blue paint for Wednesday's contest in Colorado.
Georgiev's last start came on March 5 where he earned an overtime win over Washington despite allowing five goals. The 24-year-old netminder actually has better numbers on the road this season, recording a .922 save percentage and 2.88 GAA in 18 away games. Fortunately for Georgiev and the Rangers, the Avalanche will be without Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) for Wednesday's contest.
