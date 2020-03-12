Play

Georgiev will patrol the blue paint for Wednesday's contest in Colorado.

Georgiev's last start came on March 5 where he earned an overtime win over Washington despite allowing five goals. The 24-year-old netminder actually has better numbers on the road this season, recording a .922 save percentage and 2.88 GAA in 18 away games. Fortunately for Georgiev and the Rangers, the Avalanche will be without Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) for Wednesday's contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories