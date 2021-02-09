Georgiev will guard the cage against the Bruins at home Wednesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Georgiev will make his first appearance in the crease since his altercation with Anthony DeAngelo following the club's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh on Jan. 30. The Bulgarian netminder has struggled this season, as he is sporting a 3.27 GAA and .886 save percentage along with a 1-2-1 record in four outings.