Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Throws away shot at victory
Georgiev made 37 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Washington on Sunday.
Facing Alex Ovechkin in the shootout, while attempting to make a save, Georgiev was penalized for throwing his stick at the Capitals captain. Originally ruled no goal, the play would be reviewed, and the league would ultimately award a goal, resulting in New York's 11th overtime loss of the campaign. Georgiev's last two starts have both resulted in overtime defeats. New York now goes on the road for two games, playing in Dallas on Tuesday and then in Detroit on Thursday. While nothing has been confirmed, expect head coach David Quinn to give Georgiev a start away from home. The netminder owns a 10-10-2 record in 2018-19.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Protecting net Sunday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Loses to Lightning•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Winning February continues•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Loses wild one to Penguins•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...