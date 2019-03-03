Georgiev made 37 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Washington on Sunday.

Facing Alex Ovechkin in the shootout, while attempting to make a save, Georgiev was penalized for throwing his stick at the Capitals captain. Originally ruled no goal, the play would be reviewed, and the league would ultimately award a goal, resulting in New York's 11th overtime loss of the campaign. Georgiev's last two starts have both resulted in overtime defeats. New York now goes on the road for two games, playing in Dallas on Tuesday and then in Detroit on Thursday. While nothing has been confirmed, expect head coach David Quinn to give Georgiev a start away from home. The netminder owns a 10-10-2 record in 2018-19.