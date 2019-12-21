Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Torpedoed by Toronto
Georgiev made 34 saves in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The two teams were deadlocked at 3-3 heading into the third period, but Toronto took control with two goals inside the first three minutes, neither of which Georgiev had much chance on. The 23-year-old remains prone to rough outings -- he's coughed up at least five goals four times already this season -- but he still sports a respectable .915 save percentage to go with a less impressive 2.93 GAA.
