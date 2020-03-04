Georgiev stopped 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

The final St. Louis goal was scored into an empty net. Georgiev wasn't busy, but he wasn't able to make an early 1-0 lead hold up en route to his second straight loss. The 24-year-old has a 2.98 GAA and .912 save percentage on the season, and he could soon return to a backup role once Igor Shesterkin (ribs) is fully healthy.