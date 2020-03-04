Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Tough loss Tuesday
Georgiev stopped 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.
The final St. Louis goal was scored into an empty net. Georgiev wasn't busy, but he wasn't able to make an early 1-0 lead hold up en route to his second straight loss. The 24-year-old has a 2.98 GAA and .912 save percentage on the season, and he could soon return to a backup role once Igor Shesterkin (ribs) is fully healthy.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Set to start against Blues•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Flops in Philly•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting again Friday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Fourth win in fifth start•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Montreal•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Busy in OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.