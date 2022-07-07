Georgiev was traded from the Rangers to the Avalanche in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 fifth-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick on Thursday, ESPN.com's Greg Wyshynski reports.
In terms of goaltenders, the Avalanche only have Pavel Francouz under contract for the 2022-23 campaign, so this move suggests Colorado may move on from unrestricted free agent Darcy Kuemper and deploy a tandem of Francouz and Georgiev next season. Georgiev went 15-10-2 while posting a 2.92 GAA and a sub-par .898 save percentage through 33 appearances with the Rangers in 2021-22.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Takes loss in relief outing•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Rebounds nicely in finale•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets nod for finale•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gives up four in loss•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Wins seventh straight start•