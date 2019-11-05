Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Trounced on home ice
Georgiev allowed six goals on 30 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to Ottawa.
Georgiev was enjoying a strong start to the season, but giving up six at home to the lowly Senators is not a particularly good look. The 23-year-old had held both the Lightning and Predators to one goal in his two previous starts and still owns a 2.87 GAA and .913 save percentage in seven appearances overall despite Monday's disaster.
