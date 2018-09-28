Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Turns aside 26 in win
Georgiev made 26 saves in Thursday's 4-2 preseason win over the Flyers.
Georgiev continues battling for the backup job behind Henrik Lundqvist, who remains the team's undisputed starter. Last season, the 22-year-old Bulgarian started nine games at the NHL level, going 4-4-1 and posting a .918 save percentage.
