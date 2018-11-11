Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Turns aside 34 shots in shootout win
Georgiev stopped 34 of 38 shots in regulation and overtime, and three of five shootout attempts, in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
The second-year netminder is now 3-1 in his four starts, although Georgiev's .897 save percentage is less than ideal. The 22-year-old may be the future in net for the Rangers, but at the moment he's no threat to Henrik Lundqvist's starting spot.
