Georgiev stopped 37 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

His third win of the season didn't come without drama, as the refs awarded Evgeni Malkin a penalty shot with 11 seconds remaining in the third period after Georgiev dislodged his net, but the rookie denied the seven-time All-Star with his right pad to force extra time. All three of Georgiev's wins have come in the Rangers' last six games, and with the team well out of the playoff race, he could continue taking starts away from Henrik Lundqvist as the organization looks to the future.