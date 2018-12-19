Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Turns in strong performance
Georgiev allowed one goal on 15 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Ducks on Tuesday night.
The Ducks were playing on their second night of a back-to-back on the road, and it showed. Anaheim was already averaging a league-low 26.9 shots on goal per game, and that average dropped dramatically after Tuesday. Georgiev and anyone with the guts to stream him were the beneficiaries. He improved his numbers to 5-4-0, .901 save percentage and 3.09 GAA this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting against Anaheim•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Recalled to big club•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Headed for minors•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Porous pads betray him•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Montreal•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Capsized by Caps•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...