Georgiev allowed one goal on 15 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Ducks on Tuesday night.

The Ducks were playing on their second night of a back-to-back on the road, and it showed. Anaheim was already averaging a league-low 26.9 shots on goal per game, and that average dropped dramatically after Tuesday. Georgiev and anyone with the guts to stream him were the beneficiaries. He improved his numbers to 5-4-0, .901 save percentage and 3.09 GAA this season.