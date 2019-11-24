Play

Georgiev made 38 saves Saturday in a 6-5 win over Montreal.

It was a wild one. Georgiev gave up four goals in the first period, but settled down as his teammates roared to his aid. A win is a win, but it's the second straight game where Georgiev has allowed five goals. And his third in four starts with at least five. He's a questionable activation right now. Use caution.

