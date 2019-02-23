Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Winning February continues
Georgiev made 19 saves in a 5-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.
The young goalie is now 4-1 in his last five starts, all of which have come two-and-a-half weeks. The Rangers are giving Georgiev lots of ice time to flash his talents, so watch for him to get a few tougher matchups to test his mettle. His keeper value will go up if he proves his worth.
