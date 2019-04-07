Georgiev made 36 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Georgiev started back-to-back days to end the season. He made 39 saves in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. And he went 3-0-1 in his last four starts. Georgiev is the Rangers' future, but Henrik Lundqvist is inked for two more seasons. Expect incremental increases in playing time next season.

