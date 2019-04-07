Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Wins for third time in last four
Georgiev made 36 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday night.
Georgiev started back-to-back days to end the season. He made 39 saves in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. And he went 3-0-1 in his last four starts. Georgiev is the Rangers' future, but Henrik Lundqvist is inked for two more seasons. Expect incremental increases in playing time next season.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Comes up short in shootout•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding net Friday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Slams door on Flyers•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Tabbed to start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Withstands barrage from Blues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...