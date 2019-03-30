Georgiev turned aside 44 of 46 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

It's the second time in his last three starts Georgiev has had to make 44 stops. The 23-year-old remains inconsistent and isn't getting much help from his defense, but his 2.67 GAA and .928 save percentage through seven outings in March should give the Rangers some hope that he can eventually supplant Henrik Lundqvist as the team's top netminder.