Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Yields one but loses
Georgiev allowed one goal on 19 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Flyers.
Oskar Lindblom opened the scoring against Georgiev 1:40 into the first period. Georgiev was perfect the rest of the way, but he was outmatched by Anthony Stolarz's 38-save shutout. Georgiev has been trusted by the Rangers' coaching staff to start in goal and he's been respectable with an .897 save percentage and 6-9-0 record as Henrik Lundqvist's backup.
