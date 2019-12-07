Georgiev allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Canadiens on Friday.

While this snapped his three-game winning streak, Georgiev continued to build upon his other numbers. He has a .942 save percentage and 2.27 GAA in the last four contests. Georgiev is 7-5-1 with a 2.90 GAA and .919 save percentage in 13 games this season.