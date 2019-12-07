Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Yields two goals in loss
Georgiev allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Canadiens on Friday.
While this snapped his three-game winning streak, Georgiev continued to build upon his other numbers. He has a .942 save percentage and 2.27 GAA in the last four contests. Georgiev is 7-5-1 with a 2.90 GAA and .919 save percentage in 13 games this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets starting nod•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Big-game performance in win•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Columbus•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: First shutout of season•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Ugly but win is win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.