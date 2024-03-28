Wennberg (personal) is back with the Rangers ahead of Thursday's game versus Colorado, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Wennberg missed Tuesday's tilt against the Flyers as his wife gave birth earlier in the week. Should Wennberg reenter the lineup against the Avalanche, look for Jonny Brodzinski to be a healthy scratch. Wennberg has a goal and four points in nine games with New York following his trade from Seattle, where he managed nine goals and 25 points in 60 appearances.