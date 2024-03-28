Wennberg (personal) is back with the Rangers on Thursday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Wennberg missed Tuesday's tilt against the Flyers, as his wife gave birth earlier in the week. Should Wennberg reenter the lineup, look for Jonny Brodzinski to be a healthy scratch. Wennberg has a goal and four points in nine games with New York, after his trade from Seattle, where he managed nine goals and 25 points in 60 appearances.