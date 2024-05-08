Wennberg produced a secondary assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Carolina.

Wennberg helped out on Alexis Lafreniere's goal in the first period. It was the first point of the playoffs for the 29-year-old, as Wennberg is relied upon for depth, not primary scoring. Wennberg has been a solid addition centering Will Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko on the Rangers' third line. The former Kraken player has allowed New York to have a more balanced attack. So far this postseason, Wennberg has one assist in six games.