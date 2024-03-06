Wennberg was traded to the Rangers by the Kraken on Wednesday in exchange for a second and fourth-round pick in 2024 and 2025, respectively, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Wennberg hasn't exactly been tearing it up lately with just one goal and a mere 16 shots in his last 13 outings, though he did chip in with five helpers over that stretch. Still, the 29-year-old center figures to challenge for a spot on the Rangers' No. 2 power-play unit while also moving into the third-line center role. Despite the recent slump, Wennberg should be capable of getting over the 30-point threshold for the third straight year.