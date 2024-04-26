Wennberg (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Game 3 versus Washington on Friday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Wennberg took a maintenance day off Thursday, and was back on the ice for morning skate Friday. The 29--year-old will center the third line, between Will Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko, as well as seeing second-unit power-play time. Wennberg had only one goal and four assists in 19 games with the Rangers, since his trade from Seattle on March 6.