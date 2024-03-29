Wennberg was a plus-1 with one shot during Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Colorado.
Wennberg missed Tuesday's game due to the birth of his child. The recent acquisition has a goal and four assists through 10 games since joining the Rangers.
