Rangers' Alexei Bereglazov: Slated for preseason action
Bereglazov is slated to play in his first NHL preseason game Friday, the New York Post reports.
He's a bit of a dark horse for a roster spot and he hasn't shown much offensive upside to this point, but Bereglazov has bulked up his 6-foot-4 frame to 205 pounds -- he was listed at 192 last season -- which could help him bring NHL-relevant physicality to the table. The 23-year-old blueliner has a good amount of pro experience, having spent the last three-plus seasons with Magnitogorsk of the KHL.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...