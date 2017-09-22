Rangers' Alexei Bereglazov: Slated for preseason action

Bereglazov is slated to play in his first NHL preseason game Friday, the New York Post reports.

He's a bit of a dark horse for a roster spot and he hasn't shown much offensive upside to this point, but Bereglazov has bulked up his 6-foot-4 frame to 205 pounds -- he was listed at 192 last season -- which could help him bring NHL-relevant physicality to the table. The 23-year-old blueliner has a good amount of pro experience, having spent the last three-plus seasons with Magnitogorsk of the KHL.