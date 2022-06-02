Lafreniere logged two assists in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Lafreniere assisted on both of Filip Chytil's second-period goals giving him four helpers in his last three games. The 20-year-old winger hasn't scored a goal since the opening round against Pittsburgh though he's demonstrated some playmaking ability of late. Lafreniere now has nine points in the playoffs (two goals, seven assists) while adding 39 hits. He'll continue to play on the Rangers' resurgent third line alongside Chytil and Kaapo Kakko.