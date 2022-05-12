Lafreniere picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Lafreniere tied the game at two with his second-period goal before assisting on Filip Chytil's eventual game-winner in the third. The 20-year-old winger has points in three-straight games with two goals and two assists in that span. Lafreniere finished the regular season with 19 goals and 12 assists in 79 games. He'll look to stay hot as the Rangers try to even the series in Game 6.