Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Another multi-point effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lafreniere recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.
Lafreniere has been scorching of late, recording four multi-point performances in his last five contests and playing a big role in the Rangers' recent turnaround. The 24-year-old winger has six goals and 11 total points over the Rangers' last six games, a span in which he's also posted 16 shots and a plus-6 rating.
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