Lafreniere collected an assist and committed to four hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Lafreniere isn't seeing the ice much, as he hasn't topped the 15-minute mark since Dec. 9 against the Avalanche. However, with five goals and 12 helpers through 35 contests, the first overall pick from the 2020 draft is on track to establish a new career high in points by season's end. In addition to staying healthy, he'll need to improve upon a weak shooting percentage (8.1) to set the bar higher for himself offensively.