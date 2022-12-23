Lafreniere collected an assist and committed to four hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.
Lafreniere isn't seeing the ice much, as he hasn't topped the 15-minute mark since Dec. 9 against the Avalanche. However, with five goals and 12 helpers through 35 contests, the first overall pick from the 2020 draft is on track to establish a new career high in points by season's end. In addition to staying healthy, he'll need to improve upon a weak shooting percentage (8.1) to set the bar higher for himself offensively.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Tallies again Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Goal, assist in win•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Opens Saturday's scoring•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Collects pair of assists•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Two helpers in blowout win•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Scores in Sunday's win•