Lafreniere dished out an assist in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Flyers.

Lafreniere got in on the fun late, assisting on Filip Chytil's goal with 1:58 remaining. The rookie's attempt to bank the puck off Flyers goalie Brian Elliott from behind the net almost worked, as the puck bounced off Elliott and landed on the goal line. Chytil reached in and tapped it home, resulting in the fifth assist and ninth point of Lafreniere's young career.