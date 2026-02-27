Lafreniere scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Lafreniere went scoreless in the 2-0 loss to the Hurricanes on Feb. 5, the Rangers' last game before the break, but prior to that, he had delivered a three-point effort against Pittsburgh on Jan. 21. The 24-year-old winger has 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 58 games this season.