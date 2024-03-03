Lafreniere scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Lafreniere put the Rangers up 1-0 midway through the first period when he wired a shot blocker side from the slot that beat Ilya Samsonov. He also had the primary assists on both of Vincent Trocheck's goals. It was Lafreniere's second three-point game this season. He has 39 points in 61 games, which ties his career mark set last season in 81 games. Lafreniere hasn't taken off offensively like fans thought the first overall pick from 2020 would, but his game continues to grow, and he's keeping pace with star linemates Artemi Panarin and Trocheck.