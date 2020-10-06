Lafreniere was drafted first overall by the Rangers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Lafreniere is a cornerstone player with the rare ability to dictate play from the wing. He averaged more than a point-per-game in the QMJHL when he was just 16. He dominated the Q this past season and was named the CHL's Player of the Year. This followed his earning MVP honors after a masterful U20 World Junior tournament. Lafreniere's creativity is elite and his hockey IQ is high. He sees plays develop before his opponents do, beats them one-on-one and isn't afraid to drive the net. His hands are both lightning fast and buttery soft, and he plays hard, heavy hockey. Lafreniere's game is all but guaranteed to translate well to the NHL -- scouts have compared him to David Pastrnak and Jonathan Huberdeau.