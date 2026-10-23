Lafreniere scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lafreniere had gone three games without a goal, though he had three assists in that span. The 25-year-old winger has seemingly put it all together early in the 2026-27 campaign, earning eight goals, six assists, 23 shots on net, 13 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 12 appearances. His career high is 28 goals from 2023-24. While he won't shoot 34.8 percent all year, a 30-goal campaign looks to be within reach for the 2020 first-overall pick.