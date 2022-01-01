Lafreniere scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Lightning.

Despite getting the Rangers on the board in the second period, Lafreniere saw a season-low 8:47 of ice time. The goal snapped a five-game point drought for the 20-year-old. Lafreniere remains inconsistent on offense in a third-line role. He's at seven tallies, 39 shots on net, 51 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 32 contests.