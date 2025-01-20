Lafreniere scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Lafreniere opened the scoring at 11:17 of the first period. The winger has three goals and two assists over his last eight outings while remaining in a top-line role. The 23-year-old is up to 12 goals, 26 points, 110 shots on net, 63 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 46 appearances this season.
