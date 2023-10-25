Lafreniere scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Lafreniere has scored in back-to-back contests, giving him three goals this season. The winger tied the game at 1-1 with his marker at 7:38 of the second period. The 22-year-old has added a modest seven shots on net, two hits, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating through six contests while holding down a middle-six spot.