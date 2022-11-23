Lafreniere notched two assists, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Lafreniere helped out on goals by Braden Schneider and Kaapo Kakko in the second period. Through 10 games in November, Lafreniere has a pair of two-assist efforts and eight scoreless outings. The lack of consistency has seen head coach Gerard Gallant reunite the "Kid" line with Lafreniere alongside Filip Chytil and Kakko to get the Rangers' younger forwards going. Lafreniere is at two goals, seven helpers, 38 shots on net, 41 hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 20 contests overall.