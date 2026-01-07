Lafreniere will not practice Wednesday due to an illness, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Lafreniere has generated two goals and four assists, including a pair of power-play points, in his last six outings. Once J.T. Miller (upper body) is cleared to return, the 24-year-old Lafreniere could be dropped from a top-six role, which will limit his chances of continuing to produce at a high level.