Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lafreniere will not practice Wednesday due to an illness, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Lafreniere has generated two goals and four assists, including a pair of power-play points, in his last six outings. Once J.T. Miller (upper body) is cleared to return, the 24-year-old Lafreniere could be dropped from a top-six role, which will limit his chances of continuing to produce at a high level.
