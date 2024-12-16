Lafreniere registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Lafreniere snapped a three-game point drought with the helper on a Will Cuylle goal in the third period. They flanked Filip Chytil on the Rangers' listed top line, and Lafreniere led all Rangers forwards with 19:13 of ice time amid the team's significant roster shuffle sans Artemi Panarin (upper body). Lafreniere hasn't fully avoided the team's struggles, but he has looked pretty good this year with 21 points, 66 shots on net and 42 hits over 30 contests, though he also has a minus-13 rating. The winger is on pace for roughly the same point total he had last year (57 in 82 regular-season games).