Lafreniere logged an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Lafreniere set up Artemi Panarin on the opening goal at 8:32 of the first period. The helper ended a five-game point drought for Lafreniere, though he's still gone eight contests without a goal. The 23-year-old's role hasn't changed amid his struggles -- he remains a top-six winger playing alongside Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. Lafreniere is up to 33 points, 129 shots on net, 90 hits and a minus-17 rating through 60 appearances this season, a large step back from his career-best 57-point effort in the 2023-24 regular season.