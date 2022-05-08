Lafreniere notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.

Lafreniere set up Kaapo Kakko on the Rangers' first goal of the game. This was Lafreniere's first career playoff point in his third appearance. The 20-year-old winger had 31 points in 79 regular-season outings, though he showed more promise with 15 points in his last 28 contests. The Rangers' top six is pretty set when everyone's healthy, so the first overall pick from 2020 probably won't play above the third line.