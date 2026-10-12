Lafreniere scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Lafreniere started a little slow this season, but he's turned things around with a four-game point streak. That span accounts for all of his offense so far (five goals, three assists). The 25-year-old winger has added 14 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-4 rating over seven appearances. Lafreniere's top-six and power-play roles look secure, putting him in a good position to try for a career year in his seventh NHL campaign.