Lafreniere scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-2 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Lafreniere's goal, which stood as the winner, gave the Rangers their first regulation win at home since a 3-2 win against the Blues on Nov. 24. That's a span of 19 games. Lafreniere has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last two games and eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last six (13 shots). He has disappointed fantasy managers this season, and at 24, he may be who is going to be. Use him if you can carry a playmaking winger on a 50-point pace.