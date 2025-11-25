Lafreniere scored a goal and dished out six hits in Monday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.

Lafreniere ended a five-game drought without a point Monday when he scored New York's first goal of the second period to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead. With the twine finder, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has five goals, 13 points, 48 shots on net and 39 hits through 24 games this season. Despite cooling down since a 9-point run during an eight-game stretch near the start of November, Lafreniere is back on the Rangers' top line and averaging the second-most time on ice of his young career. There are reasons to be both skeptical and optimistic about Lafreniere moving forward, but if he can replicate the stretch of points he had to begin the month, the 24-year-old winger would go back to having solid streaming appeal in most fantasy formats.