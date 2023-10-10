Lafreniere (upper body) is expected to be available for Opening Night on Thursday against Buffalo, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Lafreniere was a full participant in Tuesday's practice alongside Artemi Panarin and Filip Chytil on New York's second line. The 21-year-old Lafreniere notched 16 goals, 23 assists, 135 shots on net and 141 hits in 81 games last season.
