Lafreniere scored a goal in the final minute of Thursday's 3-2 loss versus Florida in Game 5.

Lafreniere gave the Rangers life in the final minute of the third period to cut Florida's lead to one, but it wasn't enough to fuel a late comeback. Lafreniere moved into a three-way tie for the team lead in playoff goals with Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck. Lafreniere's eighth marker of the postseason Thursday also extended his goal streak to three games, and he has four tallies in that span. Lafreniere has come to develop a prowess for goalscoring during the postseason, but he hasn't registered an assist in seven consecutive contests. The 22-year-old is up to eight goals and 14 points with a plus-1 rating in 15 postseason appearances.