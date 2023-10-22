Lafreniere scored a goal and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Lafreniere capitalized on a turnover, working a cycle with Filip Chytil before scoring the Rangers' third goal. This was Lafreniere's first point since Opening Night -- he's at two goals and no assists through five contests. The 22-year-old winger has added five shots on net, two hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating while holding down a spot in the middle six.
