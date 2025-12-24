Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: First goal in eight games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lafreniere had a goal and an assist in a 7-3 win over the Capitals on Tuesday.
Lafreniere potted the winner at 9:18 of the third when he deflected Artemi Panarin's point shot past Logan Thompson. The goal was Lafreniere's first in eight games (one assist). We don't know if he's the valuable 28-goal, 57-point guy from two seasons ago, or simply a 40-42 point replaceable waiver piece. However, at some point, 419 regular-season games seem like enough to inform a decision.
